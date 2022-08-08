Hawaiian Electric Industries reported second-quarter earnings of $53 million. AP Aug 8, 2022 Aug 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (AP) _ Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $53 million.The Honolulu-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share.The the parent of Hawaii’s largest electricity generator posted revenue of $895.6 million in the period._____This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Honolulu Profit Economics Finance Commerce Revenue Earnings Insight Second-quarter Zacks Investment Research More From KITV 4 Island News Business "Shopping for others stuff" | Amazon Prime Day gives porch thieves prime opportunities Updated Jul 12, 2022 Business Most Hawaii teachers need a second or even third job to make ends meet Updated Jul 6, 2022 Business The US dollar could go digital. Here's what you need to know Updated Mar 11, 2022 Business 2 Hawaii chefs are finalists for 2022 James Beard Awards Updated Jun 18, 2022 Video SHIP offering free in-person enrolling for Medicare Updated Nov 15, 2021 Business Moped fatalities rising; law enforcement urging riders to wear helmets Updated Jun 15, 2022 Recommended for you