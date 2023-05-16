Hawaii Youth Symphony hosts a Summer Music Camp

...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through at least
Thursday night. The potential exists for heavy rain to
continue into Friday afternoon. At this time, the heaviest
rainfall is forecast to occur over the island of Kauai
Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening, especially over
leeward and interior areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Hawaii Youth Symphony is accepting registrations to its Pacific Music Institute (PMI) summer music program 2023.
The ultimate summer music camp will begin on July 8 until July 16 at McKinley High School for Hawaii’s young musicians looking to make unforgettable memories, learn from expert faculty and advance their musical skills. Registration ends on May 31.
There are several exciting program opportunities for the keiki to take part in, such as strings, wind ensemble, jazz intensive programs, and ukulele workshops.
PMI will also be hosting a Middle School All-State-Band for 7th through 9th grade students from various schools on Hawaii who have been chosen by their band director based on their technical musical ability, values, and character.
High school students who are traveling to the camp from outer islands or other schools outside of Hawaii can dorm at the lofts in Aloha Tower Marketplace by Hawaii Pacific University. They will be provided transportation to and from the PMI activities as well as meals throughout their stay. For more information on housing registration, click here.
“Showcasing incredible faculty and dynamic learning opportunities, and with more students from across Hawaii and around the globe able to seamlessly join us again, PMI 2023 promises to deliver an unforgettable summer.” Said Jermy Lawi, PMI General Manager.
