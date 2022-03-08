Hawaii will end its indoor mask mandate starting March 26

People shop at a grocery store enforcing the wearing of masks in Los Angeles on July 23, 2021. Most adults in the United States are getting back to some degree of pre-pandemic normalcy, but they're divided over concerns and expectations for what's next.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The State of Hawaii will end its indoor mask mandate effective March 25 at 11:59 p.m., Gov. David Ige announced. The end of the mask mandate coincides with the end of the Hawaii Safe Travels Program.
The Governor made the announcement at a press conference Tuesday afternoon alongside Hawaii Department of Health Director, Dr. Elizabeth Char, and State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble.
Hawaii was the final state in the US to set an end date for its mask mandate.
"We’re also better at treating people who are infected, have boosters, and the CDC rates our COVID19 community level 'low.' This is all promising. But we’ve seen variants wipe out previous progress. If we see another surge, we will be ready to reinstitute the mask policy, if needed," Ige said.
The decision to end the mandate was made after weeks of increased pressure from the public and other Hawaii lawmakers. On March 4, Lt. Gov. Josh Green even called on Ige to end the state’s indoor mask mandate on or before the date on which he announced the end of the Hawaii Safe Travels Program.
Ige’s announcement comes on a day where Hawaii recorded its lowest single-day total of COVID-19 cases at just 63 new infections and no deaths. The overall state positivity rate has decreased to 2.3%. According to HiEMA, there are 58 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
"I want to once again thank everyone for their hard work and commitment to keeping our community safe. I know this is a milestone many have been waiting for," Ige said.
Also on Tuesday, the Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) said it would no longer require students, teachers, and other faculty members to wear facemasks when outdoors on school property. The updated HIDOE policy goes into effect on March 9. Indoor masking on school property will still be required.
Education officials say they decided to update the policy based on recommendations from the State Department of Health and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
