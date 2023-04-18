Hawaii Volcanoes National Park hosts fun, free events for National Park Week

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban and
leeward areas may receive more significant flooding and property
damage due to rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy
showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Weather Alert
...VIGOROUS COLD FRONT WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL FOR STRONG
THUNDERSTORMS TO KAUAI AND OAHU LATER TODAY AND TONIGHT...
A cold front moving over the islands will combine with a well-
developed trough aloft, bringing the potential for strong
thunderstorms to Kauai and Oahu and adjacent waters. Over Kauai,
strongest storms are expected from the late afternoon through the
evening, while on Oahu they are expected from late tonight through
Wednesday morning.
In addition to increasingly strong south to southwest winds
developing ahead of the approaching front, gusty and erratic winds
associated with strong thunderstorms may bring gusts near 50 mph,
frequent lightning, visibility near zero in heavy rain, and the
potential for small hail.
When thunderstorms approach, you should move indoors, and remain
away from windows and electrical appliances. Remember that
lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm.
Stay tuned for updates from the National Weather Service, and be
ready to take quick action if a warning is issued.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4 to 7
feet. Winds trending west and weakening Friday afternoon across Kauai
and Oahu waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Windward Waters and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Courtesy Janice Wei via Friends of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Facebook
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) – It’s National Park Week from April 22 to April 30 and the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is offering fun and free events throughout the week for ohanas to participate in.
Starting the morning off right, on Saturday, April 22 at 9:30 a.m., guests will be able to walk along an Old Ranch Road and learn how pre-western contact Hawaiians intensively farmed the area and fed a large population of Kahuku. The walk is about half a mile and will take around an hour to finish.
Later that day, Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a “Journey at the Summit” family event that takes you on an exciting role-playing quest. Families will receive an adventure pack with directions to activity stations that will be located in the park. You roll the dice at each station and once you’ve completed all quests, return to the welcome tent to claim a prize!
The welcome tents will be located at the Kilauea Visitor Center and at the Kahuku Visitor Contact Station.
On Sunday, April 23 at 9:30 a.m., guests can meet at the Kilauea Visitor Center auditorium and participate in an easy 45-minute to an hour hike and you’ll be able to walk the 0.4 mile loop and learn about how a cinder cone is formed and the various uses of the hill over time.
Following these events, on Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m., a wildlife biologist will discuss exciting new research that reveals how the only hawk endemic to Hawaii moves across their island home.
The following weekend, on Saturday, April 29 at 9:30 a.m., visitors will get to experience the two fascinating Hawaiian goddesses, Pele-honua-mea and Hi’iaka-i-ka-poli-o-pele, and the natural phenomena they represent through stories depicted on the natural landscape of Kahuku hike.
Treat your furry friend to a long walk on “Bark Ranger Day”! The park will close Mauna Loa Road to vehicles on Sunday, April 30, so that you can enjoy a beautiful walk with your pup. Participants will meet at the Mauna Loa Road past Kipukapuaulu and will be able to attend from dawn till dusk.
Lastly, another hike will be held on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and a hike on the Kamakapa’a Trail that will let people discover the classification system and view the realms and land divisions that have been used in Hawaii for centuries.
