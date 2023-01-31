Hawaii visitor numbers reach 90% pre-pandemic levels

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Well if you think it's getting busier in Waikiki. It is.
New numbers from the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism reveal December's monthly visitor count reached 91.5% passenger recovery from the same time in 2019.
"The numbers were very encouraging, but they're what they expected and we're seeing that in our own stores," explained HRA chairman, Ryan Tanaka.
This year, despite the lesser volume of tourists, visitor spending increased.
December brought in nearly $1.9 billion in 2022, marking an 8.2% jump from 2019's baseline.
"So generally speaking," Tanaka continued. "Restaurant owners who've I've spoke with are very positive. People are opening up new stores and we're seeing those vacancies be filled with the same people, opening their second or third store."
Still, as local businesses and hospitality agencies thrive on the ongoing industry recovery. These numbers also mark a significant gap still left by the lack of international visitors.
The Japanese market, still hindered by the weak value of the yen, recorded just 36,000 visitors this past December, compared to 136,000 in 2019.
"We were wanting to be a solid 30% or over 30% by this time, but that's not happening," explained Eric Takahata with Hawaii Tourism Japan. "We need to hurry up. The market needs to hurry up the return."
DBEDT Director Chris J Sadayasu issued the following statement:
"It is encouraging to see improvement in our international visitor markets. December 2022 visitor arrivals from Japan and Canada were at the highest monthly levels since the start of the pandemic. With the continued appreciation of the Japanese yen, we expect to see a significant improvement in the Japanese market in 2023.
Though the future of international inflation and restriction remain uncertain. Projections are slated for the spring and summer months of 2023 to see the full revitalization of the Japanese market."