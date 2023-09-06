Hawaii tourism leaders incentivize travel to the islands following Maui wildfires

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's tourism industry is losing nearly $9 million each day following the wildfires on Maui. Still, some travelers question how the local tourism industry is compensating for the low visitor count, and whether travelers are going to be met with higher nightly rates, or higher fees for goods and services.
Representatives with the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association indicate, as current trends stand, this not the case.
In fact, according to the state's most recent data, reflecting the last days in August, the Average Daily Rates (ADR) for hotels across the state actually decreased to just around 348 dollars a night. That's compared to $409 the previous month in July.
We've also seen efforts by the Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer affairs, extended through the Gov. Josh Green's latest emergency proclamation, to freeze prices for commodities on Maui. This means until Oct. 17, when that emergency declaration is either extended or terminated, merchants on Maui are prohibited from raising the prices items including food, water, ice, gas, and other essentials subject to disaster price gouging.
But again emphasizing the critical nature of tourism to our economy, Green also included the lack of visitors as part of that emergency declaration.
Mufi Hannemann, president of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, highlighted the state's response to incentivize rather than compensate to ensure the long-term revitalization of the industry.
"The Hawaii Tourism Authority has embarked on a major promotional campaign," Hannemann explained. "It's a major blitz, to encourage people to come back to Maui, as well as the state of Hawaii. You see airlines offering special incentive packages for people to travel here. So all of this is very important as well as trying to change the perception that now is not the time to travel to Maui and the rest of the state."
Kickstarting their $2.6-million "Malama Maui" campaign, members of the HTA say their hope is to attract the "respectful, compassionate, and responsible traveler."
This comes as Maui's hotel occupancy still stands just around 50% capacity. The other islands are also experiencing slight drops in their numbers as well.
State leaders warning, if trends like this continue, we could see pandemic like repercussions to our local economy.