Hawaii Tourism Authority issues new RFP for brand management contract

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) has issued a new Request for Proposals (RFP) for branding and visitor education in the U.S. market, four months after the state rescinded the initial offer.
The contract would run June 30, 2022 to December 31, 2024, with the option of extending for two more years.
According to the RFP, the contract is worth no more than $16.3 million for July through December 2022, and no more than $18.8 million for 2023. No dollar amount is listed for 2024.
The contractor would also provide support services for Hawaii’s official travel website, app, social media channels, and creative content used worldwide.
The Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT) rescinded the offer HTA had made to the applicant that won the contract last December. HTA is administratively attached to DBEDT.
DBEDT would not say exactly why it took back the offer, just that it had determined the solicitation did not consider all factors of significance to HTA.
The U.S. market contractor is the largest of HTA's global marketing and branding teams since most of Hawaii's visitors come from the mainland.
According to HTA, domestic air seats accounted for 70 percent of total seats to Hawaii in 2019 -- the year before the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Visitors from the mainland also helped to keep Hawaii's tourism industry afloat during the pandemic, at a time when international travel was down.
According to DBEDT, in 2021, nearly 4.5 million visitors came to Hawaii from the U.S. West, and nearly 2 million visitors came from the U.S. East. They spent about $12 billion in Hawaii.
The Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau has long held the contract for marketing and branding Hawaii to the U.S. mainland, and was given a six-month extension, which ends on June 29, 2022.
Anyone interested in applying for the RFP must register their intent to apply by April 22. Proposals are due on May 17.
HTA will hold a pre-proposal conference via Zoom on April 20 at 8 a.m. You can register for the webinar here.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.