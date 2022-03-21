Hawaii Tourism Authority hopes to promote responsible tourism to the state

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday. Conditions may
persist beyond Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) contract promoting Hawaii to the U.S. market is still up in the air after it rescinded the offer it made to the top applicant.
The top applicant was the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB), which had the 5-year $100-million contract.
The current contract expired, so HTA created a stopgap by awarding HVCB the a six-month contract extension. The year 2019 was the first time Hawaii ever received more than 10-Million visitors. And HTA says with all these visitors coming to the islands, they want to make sure the new 5-year contract reflects a pivot from "Destination Marketing" to "Destination Management.
"We want to make sure visitors are educated about Hawaii's natural resources, about some of the unique things folks shouldn't do here. Things like protecting our wildlife our natural spaces," said T. Ilihia Gionson with HTA.
The US Market is the largest source market for visitors to Hawaii. In 2021 , that meant 6.5 million visitors arriving to Hawaii from the US with them spending over $12 Billion in the local economy.
"Economic development is really important but we don't want it to come at the cost of quality of life, we don't want it to over tax our infrastructure. To the point where we have a net negative result, we had at first covid lift up the local population starts to resent the visitors. The aloha spirit that we are known for disappears and there is a lot of hostility and they leave with a bad experience. Both sides lose," said Rep. Angus McKelvey, Chair of Economic Development and Business.
Senate Bill 1065 is now making its way through the legislature that ensures regenerative tourism translates into actual policy.
"People understand the sun sand surf, and the playground image of our state, we want change that to have people understand that where ever they go in the Islands, it is somebody's home," Jay Talwar from the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau said.
The HVCB was favored to win the new contract that has to go through a state procurement process. HTA would not say what was wrong with the Request For Proposal from HVCB OR how long it will take to select a winner of the contract.
The 6-month contract extension valued at $8.5 million, began on Jan. 1 and ends June 29.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.