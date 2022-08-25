 Skip to main content
Hawaii Tourism Authority and DBEDT release results of resident sentiment survey

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Overcrowding, damage to the environment, high prices/higher cost of living, and traffic problems continue to be the most concerning issues when it comes to tourism in Hawaii.

The Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) released the results of its Spring 2022 Resident Sentiment Survey during the Hawaii Tourism Authority's monthly board meeting on Thursday.

