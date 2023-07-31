Hawaii’s longest running cultural festival returns in September

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Aloha Festivals announced that Hawaii’s longest running cultural festival will be returning in September for a month-long celebration of the spirit aloha and the diverse traditions and culture of the islands.
The festival will kick off on Saturday, September 9, with a Royal Court Investiture & Opening Ceremony followed by a huge block party on the 69th Annual Waikiki Ho’olaule’a on Saturday, September 23. The festivities will end on Saturday, September 30, at the 75th Annual Floral Parade.
This year’s theme is Pili’aina which means “to have kinship with the land.” Pili’aina urges the community to physically interact with Hawaii’s land and environment by exploring the many beautiful destinations on the island. The theme aims to inspire locals and visitors to use the traditional Hawaiian names for destinations as well. For example, places like Diamond Head would be called Lae’ahi .
“At Aloha Festivals this year, we want to inspire everyone to get out, explore, and appreciate the beauty of our world and let it leave its mark on you,” said Debbie Nakanaelua-Richards, co-chair of Aloha Festivals.
The Royal Court Investiture and Opening Ceremony is an evening that will introduce the Royal Court which symbolizes that the Aloha Festival will be rooted in the most cherished traditions of Hawaii. There will also be hula and mele at the heart of Waikiki. It will take place at the Coconut Grove at the Royal Hawaiian Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 9.
The 69th Annual Waikiki Ho’olaule’a is known as Hawaii’s biggest block party! There will be wall to wall booths that highlight the island’s best cuisine, crafts, and culture. Live entertainment will be going on all night long as well. The Ho’olaule’a will be on Kalakaua Avenue from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 23.
The 75th Annual Floral Parade is not one to miss! It’ll include a very beautiful presentation of colorful floats that are decorated in fresh flowers, a parade of men and women on horseback, a marching band, and more. The parade will be starting from Ala Moana Park through Kalakaua Avenue to Kapi’olani Park from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.