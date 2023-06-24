Hawaii residents look back at one year anniversary of overturn of Roe vs. Wade

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south-southeast swell (160 degrees) will peak
tonight and tomorrow, then briefly diminish. A second pulse
arriving Monday could keep surf elevated through early next week.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming and boating dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out. Know your limits.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Alenuihaha Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...LARGE SOUTH-SOUTHEAST SWELL WILL IMPACT SOUTH FACING HARBORS...
A large, long-period south-southeast swell will bring the
potential for waves breaking in and near south-facing harbor
entrances. The swell may also cause surges within the harbors and
at boat launches. Mariners should use increased caution when
entering or leaving port, when mooring, and when launching and
retrieving vessels.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – It has been one year since the US Supreme Court overturned of Roe vs. Wade. leaving abortion laws in the hands of the fifty states.
Senator Mazie Hirono issued a statement saying it has been a year of chaos, fear and confusion for women who need safe access to abortions and medical care. She introduced several bills to secure abortion access like the “My Body, My Data Act” and the “Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act.”
Some residents say they were disappointed in the Supreme Court ruling but is glad Hawaii is still a safe place for women's reproductive rights and health.
“Let the citizens decide, let the people decide. Whoever wants an abortion is free to get one here. Hawaii has historically always been blue and that’s Hawaii today,” said Pohuaku Kalekini, Pearl City resident.
Hawaii was the first state in the United States to secure and protect access to abortion care.
A few protestors outside of Planned Parenthood said they believe many states have actually made it easier for residents to have abortions.
“Nothing has changed. In fact, they are making it easier to provide abortions for women by going out to different states,” said Clayton Timmer, pro-life activist.
Another pro-life activist, Kelly Cadinha said she is outside of Planned Parenthood in Honolulu every Saturday protesting against abortions in Hawaii. She said she is happy it is not a federal law anymore but she wants to see states following the federal government’s leadership.
Since the overturn, 14 states in the country have banned abortions and six of them have gustation limits. During Roe Vs Wade, abortions were legal in all states and three states, Texas, Oklahoma and Mississippi had gustation limits.
Just about every state has taken action since the federal decision: keeping it legal, changing the legal time limit and/or permanently restricting it.