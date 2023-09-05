Hawaii REALTORS launches its annual keiki art contest

The keiki who come in first place in each category will receive $250, second place with $150, and third place with $75. The artwork of the first-place winners will be featured and printed in the 2024 Hawaii REALTORS calendar! The deadline to submit artwork is Tuesday, October 31. Winners will be announced by late November 2023.
This year’s theme is, “Building Aloha: Spreading Fair Housing Across Hawaii,” and it celebrates the importance of the Fair Housing Act which became law in April 1968. The law helps to prevent discrimination in housing by ensuring equal access when renting or buying a home, securing a mortgage, seeking housing assistance or engaging in other housing-related activities.
“Access to housing without any form of discrimination is critical for all of Hawaii. Hawaii REALTORS celebrates fair housing by educating our keiki about how housing laws protect their families from discrimination when renting or buying a home,” said Hawaii REALTORS President Kalama Kim.
Each submission must be an original piece created by the student and may not exceed 8 ½ x 11 inches in size. It can be made using paint, pencil, markers, ink, crayon and watercolor. The entries can be submitted digitally or mailed to Hawaii REALTORS.
