Hawaii officials warn about prevalence of healthcare scams targeting kupuna

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- June 5 is the first of day of Medicare Fraud Prevention Week. Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) officials, along with their partners, are spreading the word on how common Medicare scams are for our growing kupuna population.
More than 10,000 Americans turn 65 every day, making them eligible for Medicare. Bringing it closer to home, a quarter of Hawaii's population is 65 and older and ready to sign up.
“We see a lot of the durable medical equipment and healthcare services scams that are sent like billing statements. We tell our kupuna to really look through their statements and make sure they were recipients of the procedures and services,” said Kristell Corpuz, a volunteer for SMP Hawaii on Maui.
This type of fraudulent activity costs Medicare around $70 billion in losses every year nationwide while the state loses several million annually.
More than 300 Hawaii residents fell victim to one healthcare scam or another in 2022. Most people who fall for these scams are between 18 and 24, so they have the time to recover from lost funds. However, for kupuna, it is a different story. Often times, they lose a big chunk of their life savings.
"This is really not just about saving money and protecting assets but it’s also about ensuring their good name and that their legacy is protected. Because we know in just a few seconds, all of that can go down,” said Norma Kop, program specialist at Hawaii DOH.
This week is about educating the public about the way these scams increase and evolve from social media and advertisements all the way up to people showing up at your door.
"Scam artists are called scam artists because they are artists. They're good at what they do. They follow the heartbeat of everything out there. If you see things in the media, scams often match those things,” said Jeffrey Woodland, volunteer coordinator at SMP Hawaii.
The best advice is, do not respond with urgency.
That is the first way to react when dealing with a possible scam. After detecting it, it is encouraged to always report it. Officials said some people just dismiss the scam. However, that contributes to why scams are still skyrocketing.