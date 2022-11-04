Hawaii Ocean Plaza development facing lawsuits from investors

HONOLULU (KITV)- There is an update on the troubled Hawaii Ocean plaza condominium project. The $136 million development has been stalled since 2017. The city cited the developer in April for not taking care of the property, putting the project back in the spotlight.
Changes have been made at the build site, since the city got involved. The fence surrounding the property is much better shape than it was back in April. The grass has also been cut down. But there's no building development that's been going on.
The tale of Ocean Plaza is a long time coming. In 2017, a developer planned condo and hotel rooms. 5 years later the building site is still an empty lot. The developer says the plan for the plaza is changing and it'll take a year to revise construction drawings. The minds of some of the project's investors are changing as well. A EB-5 visa granting a pathway to citizenship was attached to investments.
“It wasn't just a business transaction. It was essentially living the American dream. Now, there is no building, no project, and no green card. The investors are quite disappointed. Their dreams of living in the United States have been dashed,” said Showa Law Firm attorney Andrew Daisuke Stewart who represents several of the investors.
The EB 5-visa program is primarily reserved for bigger cities. Invest in a big project, get a shot at being a U.S. citizen. “The promise was that if the investors invest the money, and they built the condo then the investors would be able to obtain a visa. Eventually they could apply and obtain a US green card for permanent residency,” said Stewart.
In Stewart’s latest client's case, which is currently in court, this means half a million dollars of investment that was lost. Another one of his clients already settled with Ocean Plaza's developer. The first case however was filed back in 2109. 25 of the investors filed a suit that's just been settled this fall.
“I don't this is the end of it. I have had had other investors over the last couple years contact me to represent them,” said Stewart. "The approval time of the immigration policy in the past 6 years is too long. So some immigrant investors give up immigration. This is the cause of the lawsuit," said Zhong Fang who is the CEO of the developer set to build the Ocean Plaza.
