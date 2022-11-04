 Skip to main content
Hawaii Ocean Plaza development facing lawsuits from investors

Hawaii Ocean Plaza Project

HONOLULU (KITV)- There is an update on the troubled Hawaii Ocean plaza condominium project. The $136 million development has been stalled since 2017. The city cited the developer in April for not taking care of the property, putting the project back in the spotlight.

Changes have been made at the build site, since the city got involved. The fence surrounding the property is much better shape than it was back in April. The grass has also been cut down. But there's no building development that's been going on.

Developer of Hawaii Ocean Plaza gives update on stalled project

The City and County of Honolulu has cited a development project for not taking care of its build site along Kapiolani Boulevard. The complaint involves the homeless visiting a two-story building on the property, overgrown weeds and a broken fence. This comes as the developer missed key deadlines for permits.

