Hawaii nonprofit looking for more volunteers due to more tourist deaths

  • Updated
Hawaii Tourism

FILE - Beach goers take to the waves on Waikiki Beach on June, 23, 2022, in Honolulu. Hawaii lawmakers failed to pass a bill that would have made tourists help pay for the protection of Hawaii's forests and wildlife even though the idea has widespread public and political support. Lawmakers in the House and Senate failed to resolve their differences over the measure's details in time for a deadline at the end of this year's legislative session, which concludes on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

 Marco Garcia

The president of “Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii” (VASH) said the number of volunteers they have now is stretched to the max. Volunteers take cases that involve tourists who fall victim to thefts, crime and more severe cases, like when a tourist dies while on vacation.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- State reports show Hawaii is seeing the highest number of daily passengers since the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Hawaii needs more resources to help when those visitors run into trouble while here.

An error occurred