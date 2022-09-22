Hawaii Longline Association earns Marine Stewardship Council Certification

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.A long-period south-southwest swell is increasing surf heights
along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands. The swell is
expected to peak during the daylight hours today, and then slowly
lower from tonight through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Celebrating 70 years in operation, the United Fishing Agency has become the anchor of commercial fishing on Oahu.
Up to a 100,000 pounds of raw fish can be auctioned off each morning. And in consideration of such high volumes, standards for fishing sustainability are constantly evolving.
The Hawaii Longline Association (HLA) oversees the operation of 145 local longline vessels, and has been subject to independent observer coverage to maintain the protection of wildlife and manage gear and bait procedures.
"We've achieved a new certification, which is globally recognized. It's called Marine Stewardship Council Certification. It's also independent from the federal management system. It's indicative of the strict and highly-monitored fishery that we have," said HLA Executive Director Eric Kingma.
Obtaining the additional certification will allow product marketing to expand to larger retailers and food service providers.
Still, representatives with the Hawaii Long Line Association say this comes without major change to the price for the local consumer.