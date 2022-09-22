 Skip to main content
Hawaii Longline Association earns Marine Stewardship Council Certification

Tuna Fish generic
Courtesy: Michael Wave via Unsplash

The Hawaii Longline Association (HLA) oversees operation of 145 local longline vessels, and has been subject to independent observer coverage to maintain the protection of wild life and manage gear and bait procedures.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Celebrating 70 years in operation, the United Fishing Agency has become the anchor of commercial fishing on Oahu.

Up to a 100,000 pounds of raw fish can be auctioned off each morning. And in consideration of such high volumes, standards for fishing sustainability are constantly evolving.

