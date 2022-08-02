Hawaii Loa Ridge home, site of grisly murder investigation, for sale

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Loa Ridge home of Gary Ruby – the man who was murdered and encased in cement in a bathtub – is now on the market at just under $2.5 million.
The home, located at 357 Lelekepue Place, has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and is listed at 2,327 square feet, according to Zillow.
It officially went on the market for $2,495,000 on Aug. 1, listed by Corcoran Pacific Properties.
The infamous home was the site of a murder investigation in early March 2022, after Honolulu police discovered Ruby’s body in a bathtub inside the home. According to court documents, the suspected killer, 23-year-old Juan Baron, was in a relationship with Ruby.
Baron is accused of strangling and Ruby to death and trying to conceal the crime by encasing the 73-year-old man’s body in cement. Investigators said Baron also used layers of coffee grounds to try and mask the smell of decomposition.
Baron has been charged for second-degree murder, one count of first-degree theft and one count of third-degree theft, and one count of first-degree identity theft.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.