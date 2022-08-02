 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii Loa Ridge home, site of grisly murder investigation, for sale

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii Loa Ridge murder home

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Loa Ridge home of Gary Ruby – the man who was murdered and encased in cement in a bathtub – is now on the market at just under $2.5 million.

The home, located at 357 Lelekepue Place, has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and is listed at 2,327 square feet, according to Zillow.

New details revealed in court documents on gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder investigation
Photos show Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect attempting to escape LAPD interview room
Remembering Gary Ruby: Family and friends say a final goodbye
Court documents reveal new details, confession in Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide investigation
Grand jury indicts Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect Juan Baron on multiple felonies

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK