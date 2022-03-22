Hawaii lawmakers table bill that would have altered Real Estate Investment Trust tax structure

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet. Strongest winds and highest seas around Kauai.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday, though some areas will continue
to experience advisory conditions for several days.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Lawmakers in Hawaii have shelved a bill that could've resulted in millions of tax revenues coming to the state from owners of large commercial properties.
These Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) own some of the more prominent properties in Hawaii such as Ala Moana Center and Pearl Ridge Center, the state's two largest shopping malls.
Senate Bill 2246 would've changed the tax structure for these REITs.
Opponents of the bill say that the state is missing out on crucial funding.
Those in favor say REITs are vitally important to Hawaii's economic well-being, paying hundreds of millions of dollars annually in state and county taxes and supporting tens of thousands of jobs statewide.
Gladys Quinto Marrone, Executive Director of National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts Hawaii, said in a statement that:
"Changing the state's tax structure for REITs would not generate any kind of windfall for Hawaii. In fact, it would have the opposite effect. This change in tax status would result in a much greater loss in general excise tax revenue for the State."
IN the meantime, State Sen. Stanley Chang, who was one of the introducers of SB 2246, told KITV4 in a statement that:
"The unprecedented statewide housing shortage means every available housing unit should be used to house local residents. This bill will impose a financial penalty on leaving properties vacant and make vacant properties less attractive for speculation by investors."