Hawaii lawmakers pass bill to create zero-emission future for transportation

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii took another step forward to clean energy with the passage of Senate Bill 3311. The bill, which passed unanimously in the House and Senate, aims to create the Hawaii Clean Transportation Initiative for clean transportation usage on air, land and sea.
Hawaii residents pay among the highest in the country for transportation.
“This is largely because of the dependence on imported fossil fuels. We know that transitioning to cheaper, cleaner sources especially now because we’re moving to renewables here in Hawaii can lower that cost of transportation significantly,” said Sen. Chris Lee, Chair of Senate Transportation Committee.
The Department of Transportation and State Energy Office will work with electric car, aircraft and charging companies to achieve the goal of zero emissions.
“Going forward, it means a lot for the auto industry and the dealers and the manufacturers. It’s providing incentives as well as opportunities to move forward to clean energy and get more EVs on the road. With Kia, in the next three years we plan to have a total of 11 EVs available to commit to that goal,” said Eugene Sukert, a sales consultant at Aloha Kia.
The measure will also provide more electric charging stations across the islands.
Sen. Lee says making these stations more convenient will push more families to switch over to EVs.
“Especially in today’s climate where gas prices are rising, electric cars are a lot more affordable. I drive 70+ miles a day so I pay $80 a month versus $300 a month. The need to fast charge or sit at a spot for a faster charger spot than in my home is very needed right now and I hope we see those soon,” said Travis Osurman, an electric car driver.
Transportation companies that develop fully electric aircraft are now working on bringing a zero emission fleet to Hawaii.
Hawaii is leading the nation with one of the highest number of electric vehicles per capita in the country as well as the first state to require utility companies to generate electricity from renewable sources.