Hawaii lawmakers consider bills to increase funding for at-home caregivers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii lawmakers are considering bills that would provide support and pay those who care for sick or aging family members.
Experts said at-home caregivers save the state millions if not billions of dollars by taking care of their loved ones.
However, many are spending thousands of dollars out of pocket.
Kailua resident, Ken Takeya said he spends approximately $50,000 annually to keep his wife alive.
He said his wife has a severe type of dementia called “Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus” where she has water on her brain.
After undergoing brain surgery, and other complications, Charlotte Takeya is completely wheelchair bound and needs constant care.
"I have a group of caregivers I work with, people that are really struggling. As long as they’re vaccinated, I have them come here and I walk them through the caregiving process,” said Takeya.
He added one other caregiver comes in several day a week to help out and Takeya himself is retired which makes things easier.
However, many other caregivers have full-time jobs while also caring for their loved ones.
During his time advocating for other caregivers, Takeya said most of them cannot afford to put family members in senior daycares at the capacity that is needed.
"A lot of times, they can only bring them two three days a week and the other two days the loved is left all alone. I can honestly say we've had three instances over the last many years where people passed away because they were alone. They fell or hit their head," said Takeya.
According to AARP's latest report, the pay care providers are owed is estimated to be at $2.6 billion. The report states the value has increased by $500 million since 2019.
"This is saving the state money if people weren’t taking care of their families and loved ones at home where their loved ones would rather be. They’d be in expensive nursing homes. Not many people can afford nursing homes so the state would have to pick up the tab. It’s million or possible billions of dollars being saved," said Craig Gima, communications director at AARP Hawaii.
Gima added it is vital to give them emotional and financial support from the state. Two house bills centered around funding and at home services for the disabled and their working caregivers are still alive in the legislative office.