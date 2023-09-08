Hawaii Foodbank joins Feed America’s Hunger Action Month campaign

HONOLULU (Island News) – Hunger Action Month is September and Hawaii Foodbank announced that they will join Feeding America and other food banks across the country to raise awareness about the issues of hunger.
September 2023 marks the 16th year that Feeding America has organized the annual call to action. The month-long campaign focuses on the impact of food in people’s lives and shows how a meal goes beyond just nourishing our bodies.
“Often, hunger begins just one, unexpected event at a time. But Hunger Action Month reminds us that, together, we can end hunger – one action at a time. Every action adds up, and each provides hope for thousands of keiki, kupuna, and families across our islands,” said Hawaii Foodbank President and CEO Amy Miller Marvin.
During Hunger Action Month, people across Hawaii can get involved with the movement through donating, volunteering, and advocating for ways to end hunger. The Hawaii Foodbank believes that if the community joins together to fight hunger, it will help ensure that every community has the food it needs.
“Access to nutritious food is essential for each of us to reach our full potential and reminds us that we can all help to create positive change in our communities to ensure that no one goes hungry in America. Now is the time for us to come together to elevate the voices of people who experience food insecurity and inspire everyone to join the movement to end hunger, said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.
