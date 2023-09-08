 Skip to main content
Hawaii Foodbank joins Feed America’s Hunger Action Month campaign

  • Updated
  • 0
HONOLULU (Island News) – Hunger Action Month is September and Hawaii Foodbank announced that they will join Feeding America and other food banks across the country to raise awareness about the issues of hunger.

September 2023 marks the 16th year that Feeding America has organized the annual call to action. The month-long campaign focuses on the impact of food in people’s lives and shows how a meal goes beyond just nourishing our bodies.

An error occurred