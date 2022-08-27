 Skip to main content
Hawaii Food Bank facing double-whammy: Rising food costs, higher demand for services

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Hawaii Food Bank officials said they are facing a double-whammy with a demand for their services increasing as well as the price of the food they give out.

The CEO and President of Hawaii Food Bank, Amy Marvin, said food costs increased by more than 10% in 2022.

