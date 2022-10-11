Hawaii DOT pilot program looks into recyclable plastic roads

EWA BEACH (KITV)- As a way to be more environmentally friendly, the Hawaii State Department of Transportation is now looking to use asphalt with a higher percentage of recycled plastic to help repair roads.
Conservation continues to be a key here in the islands. The old mixture for asphalt was 20%- 40%. Now the Hawaii Department of Transportation is looking at a mixture of more than 50%. The big goal is to help mother earth.
The path to a cleaner environment just may get clearer if a new pilot program proves to be successful. New asphalt composed of a higher percentage of recyclable waste is being laid out over Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach.
“First impressions. Good stuff. it looks like asphalt. Smells like asphalt. Compacts like asphalt,” said President of Grace Pacific Jarrod Shreck. “It's post-industrial plastics that are shredded and made into small pellets,” said Dr. Jennifer Lynch from the HPU Center of Marine Debris Research.
Two mixtures will be tested. One from recyclables from the mainland, the second from plastics from Hawaii. “Plastic from our ocean could be recycled into our roads here. Or consumer waste could be recycled into the roads to enhance the performance of the roads,” said Lynch.
This type of mixture has been used previously in India and California. “We are not starting from zero because everyone is already moved forward on it. But the research shows this can endure 20 to 30 years if we want. And be inert enough to know it doesn’t impact the environment,” said Hawaii DOT Deputy Director of Highways Ed Sniffen.
HPU and UH will be performing tests on the roadway to make sure it performs the same or better than previous asphalt and does not negatively affect the environment.
It also may add jobs to the area. “We're looking at setting up a plant in Ewa Beach, to ensure that we convert our plastic waste into pellets and ensure we can use our trash to make new roads,” said Sniffen.
They will be testing over the next 2 years to make it works and everything goes to plan. They hope these types of roads will then come to other parts of the island.
