Hawaii DOT pilot program looks into recyclable plastic roads

EWA BEACH (KITV)- As a way to be more environmentally friendly, the Hawaii State Department of Transportation is now looking to use asphalt with a higher percentage of recycled plastic to help repair roads.

Conservation continues to be a key here in the islands. The old mixture for asphalt was 20%- 40%. Now the Hawaii Department of Transportation is looking at a mixture of more than 50%. The big goal is to help mother earth.

