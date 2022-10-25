Hawaii DLIR hosting in-person job fair Wednesday at Keehi Lagoon Memorial

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) is hosting an in-person job fair at Keehi Lagoon Memorial on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The job fair, done in partnership with the Keehi Lagoon Memorial, will be open to military veterans and eligible spouses from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to event organizers.
Attendees will get the chance to speak directly with prospective employers in such fields as financial services, health care, government, manufacturing, and other industrial sectors. There will also be the opportunity to connect with registered apprenticeship programs.
Attendees are asked to come professionally dressed with copies of their current resumes on hand.
The Keehi Lagoon Memorial is located at 2685 Nimitz Highway in Honolulu.
If you are looking for more information about the hiring fair, contact Ramon Ruiz at 808-832-1990 or by email at Ramon.F.Ruiz@hawaii.gov.