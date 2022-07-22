 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Hawaii Dept of Taxation Cracking Down on landlords not paying GET tax

  • Updated
  • 0
For Rent Generic

HONOLULU (KITV)- The Department of Taxation says it's cracking down on landlords when it comes to the General Excise Tax. COVID rental assistance prompted the move.

In an exclusive letter to KITV4, the Department of Taxations says its investigating landlords who are not complying with the COVID-19 rental relief program, and not paying their fair share of the General Excise Tax. 3,000 letters are in landlords' hands telling them to get their GET license and pay what they owe. 150 of these people are already believed to be non-compliant with rules concerning the tax.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK