Hawaii Dept of Taxation Cracking Down on landlords not paying GET tax

HONOLULU (KITV)- The Department of Taxation says it's cracking down on landlords when it comes to the General Excise Tax. COVID rental assistance prompted the move.
In an exclusive letter to KITV4, the Department of Taxations says its investigating landlords who are not complying with the COVID-19 rental relief program, and not paying their fair share of the General Excise Tax. 3,000 letters are in landlords' hands telling them to get their GET license and pay what they owe. 150 of these people are already believed to be non-compliant with rules concerning the tax.
“They don't want to get caught and they don't want to pay the tax. At least we have a suspicion of who some of them are. You have to abide by the rules otherwise it hurts everybody,” said Hawaii State Representative Bob McDermott. “I think some of the people who manage their own properties may be unaware. They don't necessarily do something on purpose but they aren't aware of what their obligations are, because they don't do the research,” said Callahan Realty LTD Principal Broker Catherine Matthews.
Matthews says as a broker it's important she stresses how important it is to property owners to pay the 4 percent GET tax. According to the state's website, anyone who rents out part or all of a house, condo, vacation property, or other residential location in Hawaii has to pay the tax plus a county surcharge. She had one owner who didn't and it cost him big.
“I sold the property for him at the end of the rental period a little over 3 years. He did call me and said that he had emails from me, but he never did do that general excise tax. He owed about $32,000,” said Matthews.
State Representative McDermott says this has hurt the renters who can't get the landlords to take their rental assistance funds for fear of being caught not paying the tax.
The loss of G-E-T tax income also affects every day citizens. “The taxes are important. They fund our roads, streets, our stop lights, and our ambulances. No one likes to pay them, but the law is the law,” said Representative McDermott.
Landlords who received letters are being requested to give information on all properties they've rented.
