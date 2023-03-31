Hawaii Department of Agriculture launches grant program to boost local food hubs

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA) launched a new grant program aimed at supporting the establishment and expansion of food hubs in the state.
The Food Hub Pilot Program will provide grants between $50,000 and $250,000 to help increase the capacity of food hubs, which are facilities that aggregate, store, process, and market locally grown food products.
The program was approved by the legislature and Gov. David Ige in 2022, with an appropriation of $1.35 million.
"Most Hawaii farms are small operations and are not able to fill large orders from schools, hospitals, other institutions and businesses. Food hubs provide a gathering point to pool produce from many farmers to fill large orders for locally grown produce," said chairperson of the Hawaii Board of Agriculture, Sharon Hurd.
The grant program is specifically aimed at food hubs that focus on food that is grown, raised, or sourced in Hawaii. Currently, there are 14 food hubs in Hawaii, which employ about 200 employees and service 1,337 food producers with total sales of $14 million. Many food hubs also provide emergency food distribution and support child and elderly nutrition programs.
HDOA believes that support for food hubs will be integral in reaching local food purchasing goals set by statute. For example, Act 175, which was passed in the 2021 legislative session, mandates the Hawaii Department of Education to purchase at least 30% of food served in public schools from local sources by 2030. Additionally, Act 176 requires other state agencies to increase the percentage of locally produced foods over the next few decades.
The deadline to submit proposals for the grant program is noon on May 3, 2023. To view the Request for Proposals and application information, interested parties can visit the State Procurement Office website. For further information, they can contact HDOA’s Market Development Branch at 808-973-9627.
The program is expected to provide a boost to Hawaii's local agriculture industry while also promoting healthy and sustainable food options.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.