Hawaii County Fair will be canceled again and officials are working to ensure it will return

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) - The popular Hawaii County fair has been canceled again, even though many in the community and organization hosting the event want it to return to Hilo.
This year would have been the 73rd Hawaii County Fair and fair officials are concerned that this could possibly be another event priced out of paradise. This is the fourth year in a row the Hilo event is being canceled.
The Hawaii County Fair is known to give a large boost to the economy while also supporting so many local nonprofits and businesses. This year's cancellation came down to costs limiting certain rides and games from being brought to the Big Island for the fair.
Big Island Sen. Lorraine Inouye told KITV4:
"I am deeply disappointed that the fair is not going to happen as it has been a successful event for many years in East Hawai'i, that has been a family affair, the enjoyment the youngsters looked forward to the annual fair rides, the events such as the farm animals, booths of sorts, and most importantly the food hubs that became fundraising for nonprofits”
She added she is traveling now in the North East and will take some time to meet with the Jaycees and sponsors to understand the issues and ensure a return of this annual fair to Hilo upon her return home to the district.
Hawaii Chamber of Commerce president, Sherry Menor-Mcnamara said shipping costs are inherent on top of the workforce shortages and inflation here.
"Whenever a local business relies on events such as this, it does take a tremendous amount of resources, investments, expenses. There are other opportunities for small businesses who are attending Hawaii County Fair be able to participate in other types of events too," said Menor-Mcnamara.
She said the cancellation gives the community a reason to support the local businesses that are negatively impacted while people are working on solutions to bring the popular county fair back.