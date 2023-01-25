 Skip to main content
Hawaii companies buy former property of iocnic Kyo-ya Restaurant in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A joint venture between two Hawaii companies – BlackSand Capital and Kobayashi Group – have purchased the former property of the iconic Kyo-ya Restaurant in Waikiki, the companies confirmed to KITV4 Wednesday.

The 25,000-square-foot building on the property has been vacant since the restaurant, serving Japanese cuisine and with its elegant garden setting and catering operations, closed in 2007 after being open for nearly 50 years.

News Assignment Manager

Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.

