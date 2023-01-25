Hawaii companies buy former property of iocnic Kyo-ya Restaurant in Waikiki

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 18 feet. North to northeast winds 15 to 25
knots near Kauai waters today, spreading to Oahu and Maui
waters on Thursday.
* WHERE...Most Hawaiian waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A joint venture between two Hawaii companies – BlackSand Capital and Kobayashi Group – have purchased the former property of the iconic Kyo-ya Restaurant in Waikiki, the companies confirmed to KITV4 Wednesday.
The 25,000-square-foot building on the property has been vacant since the restaurant, serving Japanese cuisine and with its elegant garden setting and catering operations, closed in 2007 after being open for nearly 50 years.
In a statement to KITV4, BlackSand Capital and Kobayashi Group says it is proud to make its fourth significant investment on Kalakaua Avenue with the successful acquisition of the Kyo-ya property.
“Although we have no concrete plans to share at this time, we are excited about the number of possibilities this property affords us from a zoning and location perspective at the gateway to Waikiki,” the two companies said.
The property is zoned for resort/mixed-use and could be turned into a hotel, time share, condominium or a restaurant.
Hawaii-based Best Hospitality, which has ties to Japan, purchased the property at 2055-2057 Kalakaua Avenue for $30.5 million in 2015. Public records show BlackSand Capital and Kobayashi Group paid $22 million for the property.
