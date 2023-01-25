Hawaii chef suing Billionaire Larry Ellison's company for violating whistleblower's protection act

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 18 feet. North to northeast winds 15 to 25
knots near Kauai waters today, spreading to Oahu and Maui
waters on Thursday.
* WHERE...Most Hawaiian waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison gestures while giving a keynote address at Oracle OpenWorld in San Francisco, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2012. Ellison says he plans to turn the Hawaiian island that he recently bought into a laboratory for experimenting with more environmentally sound ways of living. Ellison says he hopes to convert sea water into fresh water on the 141-mile-square (365-square-kilometer) mile island of Lanai. He also wants more electric cars on the island and hopes to increase its fruit exports to Japan and other markets. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
LANAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Hawaii chef who used to work for Billionaire technology executive Larry Ellison’s Four Seasons Resort on Lanai is suing the tech titan’s company for violating the Whistleblowers’ Protection Act and public policy.
Public documents filed by attorneys for chef Jason Ganzagan against defendant Lanai Resorts LLC say that Ganzagan, who was a chef in multiple five-star restaurant kitchens on the Las Vegas strip, began working for the Four Seasons Resort Lanai as a Jr. Sous Chef in November 2019.
Ganzagan says he noticed that there were no state Department of Health law postings or temperature logs for the walk-in freezers/refrigerators. When he asked his boss, the response he got was, “I no run kitchen that way.”
In March 2020, Ganzagan says he reported safety and health law violations, as well as discrimination concerns to the Four Season’s resort manager but got no response.
From the end of March 2020 to June 2020, the Four Seasons closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, he reported these same issues to Four Season’s human resources division.
