 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 18 feet. North to northeast winds 15 to 25
knots near Kauai waters today, spreading to Oahu and Maui
waters on Thursday.

* WHERE...Most Hawaiian waters and channels.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Hawaii chef suing Billionaire Larry Ellison's company for violating whistleblower's protection act

  • Updated
  • 0
Larry Ellison

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison gestures while giving a keynote address at Oracle OpenWorld in San Francisco, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2012. Ellison says he plans to turn the Hawaiian island that he recently bought into a laboratory for experimenting with more environmentally sound ways of living. Ellison says he hopes to convert sea water into fresh water on the 141-mile-square (365-square-kilometer) mile island of Lanai. He also wants more electric cars on the island and hopes to increase its fruit exports to Japan and other markets. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

 Eric Risberg

LANAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Hawaii chef who used to work for Billionaire technology executive Larry Ellison’s Four Seasons Resort on Lanai is suing the tech titan’s company for violating the Whistleblowers’ Protection Act and public policy.

Public documents filed by attorneys for chef Jason Ganzagan against defendant Lanai Resorts LLC say that Ganzagan, who was a chef in multiple five-star restaurant kitchens on the Las Vegas strip, began working for the Four Seasons Resort Lanai as a Jr. Sous Chef in November 2019.

Billionaire Larry Ellison expanding hotel facilities on Lanai
Billionaire Larry Ellison's company to extend Lanai airport runway

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

News Assignment Manager

Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred