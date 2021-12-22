Hawaii businesses report uptick in shoppers despite rising COVID cases

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.An elevated north-northeast swell will hold through the night and
begin a slow decline on Thursday. Strong trade winds will
contribute to east shore surf and will produce very rough
conditions.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, decreasing to 7 to 10 feet Thursday
afternoon.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Vedder says traffic count is up, as is customer spending. She says while the pandemic has been tough on businesses, she’s noticed one big positive.
“I been in retail for about 34 years now. I've always heard support local, shop small, but [this year] I have really felt it,” Vedder said. “About 50% of our clientele are first-time shoppers to the store, so that was a big indicator.”
Up one floor, another store reported seeing some major holiday foot traffic.
“We were nice and bustling as well last year. Seems like such a long time ago already with what we have been going through and we are even more busy this year,” said T&C Surf store manager, Roseabb Vierra.
And Vierra said it’s not just foot traffic that’s been booming.
“Online has really, really grown and we have increased our product there as well and we offer great specials online too, which is nice and an added difference for us,” Vierra said.
Both stores are maintaining COVID precautions as concerns of the omicron variant grow. But they say, so far, it hasn't impacted business.
“It's been nice and steady and everyone has been really courteous with one another,” said Vierra.
“We are still operating under 50% capacity, so it does create a bit of a line outside. But many customers are appreciative that when they come in they aren't shoulder-to-shoulder, and it creates a more comfortable shopping environment,” said Vedder.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.