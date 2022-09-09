Hawaii Blood Bank urges the community to come donate

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii Blood Bank currently has just one-day supply of the universal donor or O-blood which is supposed to be used only for emergencies. According to the organization, most of the population in Hawaii is eligible to donate blood but only 3% of them do.
The director of Donor Services, Fred McFadden said there is a need for between 150 and 200 donors daily to maintain a healthy blood supply. He also said blood usage is increasing because many hospitals are back at full capacity.
"We need blood for burn victims, cancer patients and new mothers. What we need the community to know is blood is needed at so many different times throughout the course of our lives," said McFadden.
He said numbers decrease in the summer and on holidays. Before labor day weekend, they had less than half a day supply of type-O blood.
One frequent blood donor said giving is the easiest way to save several lives.
"I almost died 17 years ago so I feel like I’m alive to help other people. That’s the main reason I’m here every few weeks. We should all put aside time to help so many people this way,” said Wayne Morith, blood donor.
Officials said there are several ways to donate your blood depending on your health. If you're interested in donating or have questions on your eligibility, contact the Hawaii Blood Bank.