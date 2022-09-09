 Skip to main content
Hawaii Blood Bank urges the community to come donate

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii Blood Bank currently has just one-day supply of the universal donor or O-blood which is supposed to be used only for emergencies. According to the organization, most of the population in Hawaii is eligible to donate blood but only 3% of them do.

The director of Donor Services, Fred McFadden said there is a need for between 150 and 200 donors daily to maintain a healthy blood supply. He also said blood usage is increasing because many hospitals are back at full capacity.

