Hawaii bill aims to ban travel-size plastic bottles from hotels

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- When you go to a hotel, one of the things you typically find in your room are mini plastic bottles with shampoo, conditioner, and body wash.
But there's now a move in the Hawaii legislature to change that, in an effort to cut down on the plastic waste.
Some hotels have already made the switch on their own.
The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club is a boutique hotel with 112 rooms and suites. It opened on Lewers Street in Waikiki in 2016.
You'll find its famous Instaworthy swimming pool, but what you won't find in the bathrooms are travel-size toiletries. Instead, you'll find full-size bottles of shampoo, conditioner and body wash.
"We made the move back in late 2017, 2018. When our original single-use ran out, I needed to make another decision on what we're going to do," said Lynette Eastman, general manager of The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club.
She made the switch and hasn't looked back.
"Once you make the transition it's really not that bad. So instead of ordering hundreds of thousands of little bottles, you're going to order gallons," Eastman said.
Some lawmakers would like to see all hotels in Hawaii make the switch.
If House Bill 1645 passes, lodging establishments in Hawaii would not be allowed to provide guests with small plastic bottles that contain things like shampoo, conditioner and body wash.
The lodging establishments include hotels, condominium hotels, motels, resorts, bed and breakfast homes, transient vacation rentals, and transient accommodations.
It encourages them to use bulk dispensers instead, in an effort to save the environment.
The Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association supports the intent of the bill.
"I don't think anyone in our industry is going to oppose it. I think if anything we'll offer comments. We'll also monitor this very carefully. In generally speaking, there's always some angst associated when they say this is a mandate. In this particular case, we're already moving towards it," said Mufi Hannemann, president and CEO of the Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association.
Going green can also help save some green since it's usually cheaper to buy fewer of the larger containers in bulk.
But some say they look forward to having the little toiletries to use or take home.
"For me, when I stay in Waikiki and we use the bottles, if we don't use it we bring it home. So we're using it in case we run out of shampoo or conditioner at home. It's nice to have," said Kapolei resident Tiara Delacruz.
Two other states already passed similar laws. In 2019, California became the first state to ban hotels from offering mini toiletries. That law takes effect next year. And New York's law will go into effect starting in 2024.
If Hawaii's bill is passed, the law would start in January 2024 for lodging establishments with more than 50 rooms, and a year later for those with 50 or fewer rooms.
"The challenge would be that you would need to refill your bulk program so that means upon checkout there's extra cleaning to the bulk dispenser. But it's the right thing to do," Eastman said.
House Bill 1645 is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday at 9 a.m. before the House Committee on Energy and Environmental Protection and the Committee on Labor and Tourism.