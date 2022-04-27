Hawaii begins COVID-19 'Transition Plan'

The state is changing the way it deals with COVID, but it doesn't mean Hawaii is out of this pandemic.
"COVID infections are up nationwide and here in Hawaii. Our current daily average is 362 representing a 4 fold increase from 88 cases back on March 18th," said Dr. Sarah Kemble, State Epidemiologist with the Hawaii Department of Health.
Some experts believe Hawaii's daily case counts are actually much higher because many people are using home tests. Those results are NOT reported to the state.
Dr. Tim Brown, an infectious disease expert with the East-West Center, said a better indicator is the rate of positive tests out of all of those taken.
"That is clearly on a rapid upswing over time. We are still seeing pretty substantial spread in the community," said Brown.
Rising numbers show Hawaii is still in this pandemic.
"We are atill very much in it. There are still uncontrolled transmission of Covid-19 and we are seeing variant strains," added Kemble.
But what is changing is the way the state deals with this pandemic.
Transitioning from an emergency response, to one of managing a health issue
"As part of the transition, COVIDwill be handled like other diseases, something healthcare providers diagnosis and treat," said Hawaii Governor David Ige.
Part of the change comes from federal funds drying up to pay for programs, others because they weren't found to be the most effective.
That means mass testing sites are gone, as much of COVID testing is now being done at doctors offices and at home.
Department of Health contract tracers will also go back to other jobs, because it was found that contact tracing is not the best method to control this disease.
Instead, the state wants to get the message out that people should take preventative measures like vaccines and boosters and seek medical help quickly if they do become sick.
Because COVID hospitalizations have also been going up, and some health experts believe they will go up even more.
"Hospitalization is a lagging indicator. What we see now, were when the positivity rate was at 2-3%. Now it is at 9%, those hospitalizations are most certainly going to rise over the next few weeks," added Brown.
As the state transitions in the way it deals with COVID , many wonder how long the pandemic will go on. At least into next year according the Dr. Kemble.
"Covid has surprised us every turn. When we get through a respiratory winter disease season without an increase in cases. When we don't see a major hit on the hospitals and don't see a dramatic rise in deaths
- that is when we will transition out of the pandemic," added Kemble.
Somethings will change as the state transitions its approach to the pandemic, including stepping up monitoring of our wastewater - to spot signs of COVID before clusters break out.
Other things will stay the same -- including the Dept. of Health plans to watch out for new variants as the virus mutates.