Hawai’i Attorney General moves to help ranchers, consumers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters
and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – In a move aimed at helping local ranchers, farmers, and meat consumers, Hawai’i Attorney General Holly Shikada joined a nationwide call for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to take measures to increase competition in the meatpacking industry.
According to the Department of the Attorney General, Shikada allied with a bipartisan coalition of 16 other attorney generals from across the country, raising concerns about and offering solutions to increased consolidation in the meatpacking industry.
Corporate consolidation in the meatpacking industry is problematic because limited options enable packers to charge consumers more and pay ranchers and farmers less; impacting Hawai’i farmers and consumers alike.
In a press release, Shikada referenced strengthening enforcement under the Packers and Stockyards Act of 1921, which was intended to combat deceptive, unfair, and anti-competitive practices in the meat industry. According to the statement by the Hawai’i Department of the Attorney General, enforcement measures permitted by the Act have not kept pace with an increasingly consolidated meatpacking industry.
“The Packers and Stockyards Act should help ensure fairness and integrity for Hawaii’s farmers and ranchers,” explained Shikada, saying, “This in turn will benefit Hawai‘i’s consumers by making prices more affordable and providing producers’ with the ability to get the best price for their product.”
The recommendations to the USDA include considering use of American Rescue Plan Act funds to subsidize state antitrust enforcement, moving forward with a proposed $500,000,000 incentive plan for new and smaller entrants into the nation’s meatpacking industry, updating regulations on corporate information gathering, and establishing an interagency Agricultural Markets Integrity Working Group to discuss issues in the market.
The concerns and proposed solutions were sent by letter to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack.