HART submits recovery plan to FTA

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation submitted a recovery plan today to the Federal Transit Administration.
The FTA required HART to provide a revised recovery plan by the end of this month because the rail project costs continue to increase and the city doesn't have the funds to cover those costs.
The HART Recovery Plan calls for ending the project in Kakaako instead of Ala Moana Center, and eliminates a planned parking garage in Pearl City.
"To build a garage for $330 million for 1,600 stalls at the cost of $206,000 a stall, how much do you think we'd have to pay for parking in that place? And is that even commercially viable in order to pay for itself? It wouldn't," said Rick Blangiardi, Mayor of Honolulu.
HART now estimates the cost of the project to be $9.9 billion. Executive Director and CEO, Lori Kahikina says her main concern is rising prices for construction projects.
"We're absolutely worried about that so we did build that into our current cost estimates. We are hoping that the cost increases are going to be steady and then come down and flatten, but not for the remaining ten years of this project,” said Lori Kahikina, the Executive Director and CEO of HART
The FTA is withholding $744 million from the rail project -- pending its acceptance and approval of the HART Recovery Plan.