HART Board Sending Approved Recovery Plan To City Council

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV)- The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation's Board of Directors approved a new recovery plan for the city's troubled rail project. The plan is a step toward getting millions in federal funding for the project that the Federal Transit Administration is holding.
The last time HART had to do a recovery plan was 2018. They agency has revised its estimates and made cuts. There's $744 million in federal funding hanging in the balance. The recovery plan has to be in the FTA's hands by June 30th, or the city wont get the final $744 million from Washington.
The recovery plan calls for the rail system to end at the Civic Center Station in Kakaako, rather than the Ala Moana Center. It also puts off construction of the Pearl Highlands Parking Garage. The changes would shorten the railway from 20 miles to 18.75 and there would be 19 stations instead of 21. Construction of the parking garage and the segment to Ala Moana would be put into some future phase of the project, with funding for that phase still to be determined.
Some concerns were brought up during the meeting. "What good does it do to bring the guideways up 6 feet when the power stations are on ground level. The rail system is going to shut down during a flood event like everything else," said HART Board Member Mark Howland. "There's enough acreage on the guideway to put enough panels to power the entire system," said HART Board Member Anthony Aalto.
Additional bus routes would be added at the Civic Center station, that would help out students, visitors and people who work in Waikiki. "A 6 minute light service that would go to University of Hawaii and another light service that would go to Waikiki," said HART Board Member Roger Morton. "One of the city council members from Pearl City area suggested to me that we look at the Pearl Highlands Shopping Center and Leeward Community College. The parking lot material is there already. The structure's already there. Those are great ideas, find a better way," said Hart Executive Director Lori Kahikina.
The City's also found a new funding source for rail. A portion of the county Transient Accommodations Tax, is projected to cut down on the amount of bonds needed for the project.