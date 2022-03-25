 Skip to main content
Happening this weekend: Foodie Con and Spring Expo 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
Foodie Con and Spring Expo 2022

Vendors spent Friday night setting up

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It will seem more like pre-pandemic times this weekend at places like the Neal S. Blaisdell Center since folks won't have to wear masks indoors.

That's where the first-ever Foodie Con will be happening.

"We're actually really excited," said Melissa Lamerson, Holomua Kitchen.

Her business, which sells freeze-dried candies and snacks, is one of 150 vendors showcasing their food and new products at this weekend's Foodie Con and Spring Expo 2022, put on by Pacific Expos.

"All different types of hot foods, packaged foods, drinks, candies, cookies, everything your heart desires. You know, Hawaii people -- we love to eat," said Jade Chun, Pacific Expos.

The Foodie Con is a spinoff of the Food and New Products show that is usually held every fall, but was scrapped the past two years because of the pandemic.

Chef Peij Naderi, who's known for his authentic street tacos, will be selling fresh ceviche.

"The Foodie Con alone offers the crowd, offers us vendors so much to showcase our product so we're really grateful about that. Us here in Hawaii, small businesses live off stuff like this," Naderi said.

It will be the first day that masks won't be required indoors in Hawaii.

"We can celebrate food, celebrate new products, and celebrate finally dropping the mask mandate, so excited about that," Chun said. "You can sample, come eat, listen to entertainment, sit down, chit chat, shop," said Chun.

For Lamerson, she started Holomua Kitchen in 2019, and months later, the pandemic hit.

"And we had to switch to 100% online, so that added so much more costs and we lost that connection with our customers. And that's really why we started this company, is we really -- our mission statement is to bring smiles to the faces of our community, and so an event like this can actually help us fulfill our mission," Lamerson said.

And with masks no longer required, she'll be able to see all those smiles.

DETAILS:

What: Foodie Con and Spring Expo 2022

Where: Blaisdell Exhibition Hall

When: Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tickets: $4 general admission, $3 military and seniors 60+, free for kids 12 and under

Anchor/Executive Producer

Marisa Yamane

