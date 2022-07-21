Hamilton musical comes to Hawaii in December

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The hit Broadway sensation "Hamilton" is coming to the Blaisdell Concert Hall in December.
The tour will stop on Oahu for a Dec. 7 to Jan. 29 run.
The two actors playing the leads, Alexander and Eliza, are getting a chance to step into the roles after years of being on tour as ensemble and standby performers for the lead roles.
KITV4 had a chance to chat with DeAundre Woods, who plays Alexander, and Morgan Anita Wood, who will step into the role of the founding father’s wife, Eliza.
The lead actors of the touring show, which will touchdown in Honolulu this winter, both started out performing with Lin Manuel Miranda for the production's Puerto Rico debut.
"To join the company that was led by Lin Manuel Miranda, and to go to Puerto Rico and to support the arts organizations there, was completely surreal. And that is how we started our career with Hamilton," Morgan Anita Wood told KITV4.
Both actors say catching the performance live is a completely different experience to watching the taped version.
"To see it in the theatre itself is really a totally different experience. We have been in this company for about four years including in the pandemic. It's great to be playing Eliza and Hamilton together," DeAundre Woods said.
Original Broadway show producer Jeffrey Seller was also on hand to talk about how Hamilton has evolved from its Broadway, Tony award-winning premier days, into a worldwide hit.
"Your own mayor was telling me how Honolulu is one of the most integrated communities in America. And Hamilton is the ultimate immigrant story and the ultimate story of a Melting pot of people coming together to create something new," Seller told KITV4.
Lin Manual Miranda, as the composer, has authored the hit songs for the Disney films Moana and Encanto. Miranda burst onto the scene with his Tony award winning debut musical "In the Heights."
Before arriving in Honolulu for the winter, the cast of Hamilton will visit California and wrap up in Calgary. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. July 21 on the Blaisdell Center website.
Reporter
Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest.
