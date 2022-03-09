Haleiwa flooding 1-year anniversary

HALEIWA (KITV4) -- One year ago, heavy rains flooded parts of Oahu’s North Shore, causing major damage to some businesses and homes in Haleiwa.
On March 9, 2021, the rain came so fast and hard over Haleiwa, and the streams got overwhelmed.
"Less than one hour was like the water was already here," said Jhon Acuna, owner of Surf N Salsa.
Acuna said his food truck in Haleiwa town was almost completely under water.
"Everything inside got damaged. Everything was floating," Acuna said.
Across the street, The Ukulele Site had some damage too.
"If you look here, you can actually see where the water level was, and the water came in during the flood. It wasn’t too high but it was a good two inches," said Kalei Gamiao, manager of The Ukulele Site.
Thankfully the musical instruments were not damaged, but they had just renovated the shop prior to the flooding.
"So we had to rip out brand new flooring," Gamiao said.
In all, one property was destroyed, 15 had major damage, and 50 had minor damage. That's according to a summary of properties assessed jointly by the city, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
"All our equipment got damaged and we had to buy new equipment and get new gravel, fix tables, whatever we can recover because everything was floating away from here," Acuna said.
He said the flooding caused about $60,000 worth of damage and Surf N Salsa had to close for more than two weeks, but he's thankful for the community's support.
"It’s kind of hard to prevent it. This is a flood zone so it might happen again. I remember 12 years ago something similar happened, so I feel like every 10 years you just have to be prepared when it happens," Acuna said.
In the wake of the historic flooding, the Honolulu City Council last May passed a resolution requesting the city administration to develop a stream maintenance schedule for city-owned streams and non-stream drainage infrastructure.
In response, the city Department of Facility Maintenance's (DFM) website now lists its stream maintenance schedule: www.honolulu.gov/dfm/cleanstream.html.
City spokesperson Brandi Higa told KITV4 in a statement: "In addition to routine stream maintenance, DFM surveys and responds to community reports of blockages or overgrowth, and DFM crews assess stream mouths ahead of identified major weather events (and clears as needed)."
"There’s many other places around the island that faces the same problems such as the river being too congested and taken over by mangrove which squeezes and halts the whole flow of water so if it can’t flow straight it’s going to flow up and over and then go down, and that’s when all the damage happens," Gamiao said.
The city Department of Emergency Management (DEM) has also been working to address this issue.
"Since the incident, in addition to meeting internally with other City agencies, we have met with elected officials and residents from the affected areas to listen to the issues and concerns," said Hiro Toya, DEM director. "While we recognize that prevention and mitigation are superior to response and recovery, we are limited in the actions we can take, particularly in the short term."
Some of the changes they've made so far include improvements to their public alert and warning message templates to allow for more timely notifications, plus the outdoor warning siren system will now alert the public to evacuate in the event of flooding from rivers or streams.
On this one year anniversary, it started raining in Haleiwa but it was just passing showers -- nothing heavy like it was one year ago.
"We hope nothing like that happens anytime soon again," Acuna said.