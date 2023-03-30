Guieb Café hosts a “Walk-Up Hot Food Distribution” for the community

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Oahu family owned and operated business , Guieb Café, is distributing free hot meals to the community as a way to say “mahalo” for choosing local.
They will be offering free ono plate lunches on Thursday, Mar. 30, at their Kalihi location. Followed by another giveaway at their Wahiawa location on Friday, Mar. 31. They will be distributing until 5 p.m. or until they run out.
The giveaway is one per person and the business kindly asks for no repeat guests in order to have enough hot food to share with everyone.
Guieb Café opened in June 2020 in Honolulu and April 2021 in Wahiawa. They have been making ono home-style meals ranging from T-bone steaks to French toast, Filipino favorites, and so much more.
“It is our goal to have great tasting meals and quality ingredients easily accessible to the community. We are proud of our customer service that makes you feel a part of the ‘ohana,” said a representative at Guieb Café.
You don’t want to miss out on trying their ono food, and if you don’t do so already… eat local!
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.