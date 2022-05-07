Group of teens helping register people for rental assistance

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters-Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
WAIANAE (KITV)- These are troubling times, but a younger generation is stepping up to help out those in need. An event being held this weekend offered rental and utility assistance. It was staffed primarily by teenagers, interpreters, and Catholic Charities.
"I'm going to scan your utilities right now," said a volunteer to Theresa Aipolani. She was at an event at Waianae High School trying to see if she can get rental and utility assistance. " If we get it I'm going to be so happy, so excited. My husband will be able to breath a little easier. I have to have 2 knee replacements. But because of COVID-19, they put those type of surgeries on the back burner so I haven't qualified yet. So I just have to wait on disability. Once I have my surgery I hope to go back to work," said Aipolani.
She's one of dozens of people applying for the two assistance programs. It's the third event of this type being held this year by Catholic Charities in conjunction with the Center for Tomorrow's Leaders, who are all teenagers from McKinley High School. "I know what its like to live in a family having financial difficulties. During the Pandemic, I remember seeing my dad work. Even though he had a stable job it was hard to make as much income," said McKinley High School Senior Catherine Liu.
Liu brings a special skill to the table, she speaks Mandarin. So she can translate for applicants. There are also translators at the event that can speak Samoan, Micronesian, and Tagalong. It's one of the major reasons the students want to hold these events. "We wanted to see what was preventing people from applying for rental assistance, since there is so much money available in the government for it. We found that language barriers is the top problem tied with internet access," said Liu.
Aipolani didn't need a translator, but she's still happy to see the teenagers here to help. "This is what we pass on form generation to generation. We pass on our Aloha," said Aipolani.
If you missed today's event don't worry. Catholic Charities says you can still apply with them. They even have translators in some cases. If you want o qualify, you will have to fill out a form, provide ID, a social security card, proof of income, lease or rental agreement, paperwork on any past due accounts, and a utility bill if you want utility assistance.