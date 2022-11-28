 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. As showers
will be moving over the islands from the south, leeward and urban
areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage
due to rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A surface trough and associated deep moisture will move
northward through the islands today. There remains the
potential for some slow moving showers to develop, possibly
resulting in flash flooding across portions of the state.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

'Grave urgency': Over 400 business groups plead with Congress to prevent rail strike

  • 0
Over 400 business groups plead with Congress to prevent a rail strike. Freight rail cars sit in a rail yard on November 22, in Wilmington, California.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

More than 400 business groups are calling on Congressional leaders to be prepared to prevent a freight rail strike that could start causing chaos in the economy as early as next week.

"No one wins when the railroads stop running," the business groups led by the Chamber of Commerce wrote in a Monday letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

An error occurred