Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone opens custom Raising Cane’s Restaurant

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone has announced his partnership with Raising Cane’s and opened its doors to hundreds waiting in line to meet him.
The collaboration started because Post had been a longtime fan of Raising Cane’s and has a solid friendship with the founder, Todd Graves, who even made a surprise appearance in Post’s 2021 music video “Motley Crew.”
After moving to Utah, Post made a personal request to Graves that there be a Cane’s location nearby and if he could personally design it. The Midvale Raising Cane’s underwent a full renovation with every element of the restaurant custom-designed by Post Malone himself.
Dozens of fans gathered at the new location and got to experience Post cutting the ribbon to his own custom-designed restaurant.
Post got to design the it from the inside out. The exterior of the building is wrapped in a solid pink color with designs inspired by his tattoos. Inside there are some of Malone’s personal items such as outfits he wore during the Grammy Awards, Billboard Magazine’s 2022 January issue, and his guitars that are framed and hung on the wall.
Not only will fans be able to take a look at these special items, but they can even order the “Posty Way” with 4 chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, two Cane’s sauces, and two Texas toasts, served with half unsweet tea/lemonade in a collector’s cup. All the packaging will be Post-themed as well, from the napkins, to-go bag, platter liner, and a black clam shell box.
“I have the best childhood memories of eating at Raising Cane’s in Dallas. Collaborating with Todd on this restaurant near my house in Utah was awesome and I can’t wait for everyone to order their meal the “Posty Way,” said Post Malone.
The staff is also fully decked out in custom Post-themed apparel as well as a custom hat. The interior includes a vending machine that is stocked with Post Malone merchandise with t-shirts, beanies, socks, key-chains, guitar picks, and more.
Based on Post’s love for medieval armor, the restaurant restrooms are designed to look like the inside of a medieval castle and includes a suit of gothic medieval armor.
You can visit many Raising Cane's locations across Oahu. See the map here.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.