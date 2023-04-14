 Skip to main content
Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone opens custom Raising Cane’s Restaurant

  • Updated
  • 0
Exterior Raising Cane's - Post Malone

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone has announced his partnership with Raising Cane’s and opened its doors to hundreds waiting in line to meet him.

Raising Cane's Utah opening - Post Malone

The collaboration started because Post had been a longtime fan of Raising Cane’s and has a solid friendship with the founder, Todd Graves, who even made a surprise appearance in Post’s 2021 music video “Motley Crew.”

Raising Cane's Post Malone cutting ribbon
Post Malone opens new Raising Cane's Location
Raising Cane's Post Malone interior pic
Post Malone Raising Cane's greets fans

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

An error occurred