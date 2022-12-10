Graduate nurses say they're ready to dive into several specialties

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - More nurses are ready to help fill vacant positions here in the islands. 49 nursing students graduated from Chaminade University and they said they are ready to dive into maternity care, ICU, medical surgeries and more.
"This class that just graduated will definitely help with the shortage and make a difference with the hospital needs,” said Carlos Soogrim, father of graduate nurse.
Several of them told KITV4 working at the hospitals showed them the critical need here in Hawaii.
Graduate, Ainsley Soogrim said she will be an OBGYN nurse to help soon-to-be-mothers who need more care.
"New moms could hemorrhage or the baby could be in the wrong position during labor. Nurses make a big difference because they have to identify these signs before the complications get too severe," said Ainsley Soogrim.
Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Professions at Chaminade University said they are committed to tackling the state nursing shortage by extending their program and taking in more students.
Dr. Rhoberta Haley hopes they can double in size sometime soon.
"How many students we admit is determined by the ability of clinical placements. Our hospital clinical partners are working harder to make more placements for us and so we really could be larger and we will be in the future," said Dr. Haley.
459 nursing students are currently enrolled. 49 students graduated this semester and another 50 are expected to graduate in May.
Majority of these graduates are from Hawaii and some already have a job lined up here.
“My family is actually from the Hilo side so I think one day I will expand there too. That would be an amazing opportunity but for right now I want to stay home on Oahu,” said Nainoa Gaspar-Takahashi, graduate nurse.
1,000 nursing positions are open across the islands. However, state data shows the demand is expected to grow by than 100 positions each year.
Nursing school officials at Chaminade University and other campuses are taking in and graduating nursing students to continue fighting this issue.