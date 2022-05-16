 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Government Agencies making moves to solve formula shortage

  • 0
Biden administration taking logistical steps to help baby formula shortage

Baby formula is displayed on the shelves of a grocery store in Carmel, Indiana, on May 10. The White House is working with key manufacturers to help provide logistics support during the baby formula shortage.

HONOLULU (KITV)- Some big steps taking place today to ease the country's baby formula shortage. The Federal Drug Administration and the American Academy of Pediatrics both announcing changes that could go a long way towards improving the situation.

The situation appears to be getting better. The FDA says baby formula stock is back up to 80%. Plus, Abbott Nutrition will soon reopen its production plant. "The FDA is already in discussion with some manufacturers regarding additional imports and increase production at domestic facilities," said Director of the FDA Center for Food Susan Mayne.

 To help reduce the baby formula shortage the FDA announced it would relax rules on foreign formula imports and make it easier to have formula produced domestically. Meanwhile Gerber has increased its production by 50%, while Abbott Nutrition has agreed to terms with the FDA to reopen its factory which had been closed for heath reasons. "Abbott itself has made the statement they should be up in two weeks," said FDA Commissioner Robert Califf.

"Maybe this will take the initiative for people to breast feed longer," said Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaii Midwife and Lactation Consultant Jacquelyn Ingram. The American Academy of Pediatrics is also reducing the recommended age for a baby to drink whole cow's milk from one year to six months. "Six months is the age we start to tell people regardless of how they are feeding, that they can introduce foods to a baby. So at that age more of the digestive system has been formulated," said Ingram.

Ingram says breast milk is the most nutritious, followed by formula, then cow's milk which should be limited in consumption. "Introducing cow milk at 6 months should be limited to 24 ounces a day. because there is a lot of calcium too. Having too much of that, you can prevent the baby from absorbing enough iron," said Ingram.

Breast milk also allows mothers to pass on antibodies to her babies. There's also options if you have a shortage of that as well. "In this country we do also have donor milk banks. That milk is tested and is a way for people to get milk," said Ingram.

Abbott says once it gets final FDA approval on its plant reopening, it will take about six to eight weeks to get the new formula on the shelves at the same level it was previously. The Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaii has more information on the formula shortage and available resources on its website.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK