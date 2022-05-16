Government Agencies making moves to solve formula shortage

HONOLULU (KITV)- Some big steps taking place today to ease the country's baby formula shortage. The Federal Drug Administration and the American Academy of Pediatrics both announcing changes that could go a long way towards improving the situation.
Abbott agrees to consent decree with FDA, could restart plant within 2 weeks, pending court approval
The baby formula manufacturer at the heart of a nationwide formula recall said Monday that i…
The situation appears to be getting better. The FDA says baby formula stock is back up to 80%. Plus, Abbott Nutrition will soon reopen its production plant. "The FDA is already in discussion with some manufacturers regarding additional imports and increase production at domestic facilities," said Director of the FDA Center for Food Susan Mayne.
Misinformation about how families can get through the infant formula shortage is fueling con…
To help reduce the baby formula shortage the FDA announced it would relax rules on foreign formula imports and make it easier to have formula produced domestically. Meanwhile Gerber has increased its production by 50%, while Abbott Nutrition has agreed to terms with the FDA to reopen its factory which had been closed for heath reasons. "Abbott itself has made the statement they should be up in two weeks," said FDA Commissioner Robert Califf.
Laura Modi is fielding dozens of emails, calls, and texts daily from anxious parents asking …
"Maybe this will take the initiative for people to breast feed longer," said Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaii Midwife and Lactation Consultant Jacquelyn Ingram. The American Academy of Pediatrics is also reducing the recommended age for a baby to drink whole cow's milk from one year to six months. "Six months is the age we start to tell people regardless of how they are feeding, that they can introduce foods to a baby. So at that age more of the digestive system has been formulated," said Ingram.
The pandemic has created all kinds of supply-chain problems -- and now that's having an impact on the youngest in our population.
Ingram says breast milk is the most nutritious, followed by formula, then cow's milk which should be limited in consumption. "Introducing cow milk at 6 months should be limited to 24 ounces a day. because there is a lot of calcium too. Having too much of that, you can prevent the baby from absorbing enough iron," said Ingram.
Breast milk also allows mothers to pass on antibodies to her babies. There's also options if you have a shortage of that as well. "In this country we do also have donor milk banks. That milk is tested and is a way for people to get milk," said Ingram.
Abbott says once it gets final FDA approval on its plant reopening, it will take about six to eight weeks to get the new formula on the shelves at the same level it was previously. The Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaii has more information on the formula shortage and available resources on its website.