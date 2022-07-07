Gov. Ige vetoes federal funding in budget bill in part to give money to HTA

HONOLULU (KITV) -- Gov. David Ige's message to the Hawaii Legislature details the items he line-item vetoed in the state budget bill, HB1600. He planned to sign the bill into law on Thursday.
The governor line-item vetoed American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in HB1600 in part so he can reallocate the money to the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA).
"This is necessary, because the 'gut and replace' procedure used to pass HB1147 was unconstitutional," said Ige in a statement.
HB1147 would have provided HTA with $60 million from the state's general fund, plus it also included a $28.5 million expenditure ceiling for the Hawaii Convention Center.
The annual funding for HTA is usually in the state budget, but legislators this past session removed it from the budget bill and instead put HTA's funding in HB1147 at the last minute.
In his message to the Legislature, the governor said that "the vetoed American Rescue Plan funds will be used in part to provide funding for the Hawaii Tourism Authority and the Convention Center."
The governor also line-item vetoed HB1600 because he said the Legislature over-appropriated the ARPA funds by more than $104 million.
He also said the Legislature did not comply with the federally mandated Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Funds Maintenance of Effort proportional funding requirement, in which ARPA funds must be allocated to the Department of Education and the University of Hawaii (UH) to increase their proportional levels of funding.
Based on those reasons, Ige said he objects to and has vetoed these ARPA funds appropriations:
1. $660,000 for the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism's (DBEDT) Strategic Marketing and Support's office renovation expenses
2. $50,000 for the Creative Industries Division for creative labs on the neighbor islands
3. $13.8 million for the Hawaii Community Development Authority for infrastructure upgrades for Kalaeloa
4. $35 million for the Unemployment Insurance Program for costs related to the Unemployment Insurance call center
5. $2 million for the Office of Community Services for the Emergency Food Assistance Program in all four counties
6. $3.5 million for the Disability Compensation Division's modernization project and information technology software licenses
7. $10 million for Oahu Highways for a homeless stored property and debris removal program
8. $120,000 for the Native Resources and Fire Protection Program for funding contract positions from the Research Corporation of UH
9. $5 million for the Department of Health's Disease Outbreak Control for COVID-19 testing
10. $41.2 million for the Hawaii Health Systems Corporation - Regions for an operating subsidy
11. $832,500 for in-community youth programs for various juvenile justice programs and services
12. $520,000 for the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility for purchase of services payments and adjustments
13. $10.8 million for various homeless outreach, assessment and re-housing services
14. $2.5 million for the Department of Human Services for COVID-19 response expenses
15. $1.3 million for UH's community colleges for the Hawaii Promise Program
16. $700,000 for the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts for the Creative Grant Program and the Artist Fellowship Program
17. $728,000 for the Department of Land and Natural Resources for lifeguard contracts
18. $4 million for DBEDT's Economic Planning and Research for contract services for economic research
19. $33.3 million for the Departmental Administration and Budget Division for broadband deployment
20. $60,000 for the Office of Elections for the 2021 reapportionment program
21. $635,350 for the Department of Human Resources Development's Workers' Compensation claims
22. $84,000 for the Department of Accounting and General Services for State Procurement for a vendor past performance database
Ige also reduced the general fund appropriation for improvements to the spillway and Lake Wilson Reservoir from $29.6 million to $6.6 million.
He also reduced the amount appropriated for the First Responder Technology Campus from $51.6 million to $16.6 million.
Ige also line-item vetoed the $17.8 million in general obligation bonds appropriated to the Hawaii Technology Development Corporation for the plans, design, and land acquisition for the campus and Cybersecurity Data Center.
