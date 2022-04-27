 Skip to main content
Gov. Ige, state health officials to announce COVID-19 'Transition Plan'

Gov. Ige
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gov. David Ige and state health officials are set to announce the next steps in dealing with COVID-19 as Hawaii transitions from emergency response to public health management.

Ige will be joined by Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble, and Department of Education Interim-Superintendent Keith Hyashi.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the State Capitol.

The transition announcement comes as the state released its latest weekly COVID-19 update, showing case numbers continuing to rise. In the latest numbers, the DOH recorded 11 new deaths and 3,370 new infections over the last seven days. Statewide test positivity has also ballooned back up to 9.1%.

Even as cases around the US rise, Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on PBS NewsHour Tuesday, said the country has moved out of the pandemic phase in the fight against COVID-19.

"Namely, we don't have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now. So, if you're saying are we out of the pandemic phase in this country? We are," Fauci said.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

