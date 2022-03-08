 Skip to main content
Gov. Ige, health leaders to hold press conference on Hawaii's indoor mask mandate

As the CDC shifts masking guidance, Americans are split on path forward

People shop at a grocery store enforcing the wearing of masks in Los Angeles on July 23, 2021. Most adults in the United States are getting back to some degree of pre-pandemic normalcy, but they're divided over concerns and expectations for what's next.

 CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gov. David Ige is set to hold a press conference with state health leaders on Hawaii’s indoor mask mandate.

The Governor will be joined by Hawaii Department of Health Director, Dr. Elizabeth Char, and State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble at the press conference set to take place at 1 p.m. at the State Capitol.

Details of what the Gov. Ige plans to discuss have not been released. However, he has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks to remove the state’s mandate as cases continue to fall.

On March 4, Lt. Gov. Josh green even called on Ige to end the state’s indoor mask mandate on or before the date on which he announced the end of the Hawaii Safe Travels Program – March 25.

News of the press conference comes on a day where Hawaii recorded its lowest single-day total of COVID-19 cases at just 63 new infections and no deaths. The overall state positivity rate has decreased to 2.3%. According to HiEMA, there are 58 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

KITV4 will live stream the press conference on KITV.com, and the KITV4 Facebook page.

