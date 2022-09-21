 Skip to main content
Gov. Ige halts work on new Aloha Stadium construction efforts

New Aloha Stadium project a step closer to realization

Out with the old and in with the new. 400 Million in funding is set up for a developer to capitalize on in constructing a new Aloha Stadium.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Proposals for replacing Aloha Stadium are on hold as Hawaii Gov. David Ige apparently wants to take plans for a new Stadium and entertainment district in a different direction.

The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is taking over the project from the Department of Accounting and General Services and putting the brakes on the proposals that have been in the works for months.

