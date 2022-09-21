Gov. Ige halts work on new Aloha Stadium construction efforts

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Proposals for replacing Aloha Stadium are on hold as Hawaii Gov. David Ige apparently wants to take plans for a new Stadium and entertainment district in a different direction.
The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is taking over the project from the Department of Accounting and General Services and putting the brakes on the proposals that have been in the works for months.
Some longtime supporters of the stadium project like Hawaii Sen. Glenn Wakai say the sudden about face is baffling.
“I do know that any delay costs us $2 million a month and this administration has delayed this project for well over a year now. The costs keep escalating. There is absolutely no advantage of delaying this project,” Wakai told KITV4.
It's unclear what Ige wants for the stadium site. The Governor’s office released a brief statement on Tuesday, saying, “The administration is currently conducting its due diligence following the enactment of laws this year relating to Aloha Stadium. We are committed to developing a feasible course of action for the University’s sports programs, UH fans, and the State of Hawaii.”
Aloha Stadium project shakeup - Governor Ige announced he wants to take new stadium / entertainment plan in different direction, but wouldn't specify what that is - Sen. Glenn Wakai says delay is costing the state, and says Gov. is throwing a wrench in the works #HawaiiFB@KITV4pic.twitter.com/lfd6zoZe1g