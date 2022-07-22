Gov. Ige extends SNAP program and many residents say this is a big help

PALOLO, HAWAII (KITV4) - Governor David Ige signed a third emergency order to continue the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program also known as SNAP stating that many residents are still recovering from the pandemic.
Pito Yandall, a Palolo Valley Homes resident, said she is ecstatic the SNAP program has been extended – and will continue to help people like her. she said she is on the program for life because she is disabled and on a fixed income.
"To me, it was a great help because I had six children and I had to do it all myself. I’ve been wanting to be on a SNAP program so when I finally got in it was really a big help because I had to work two to three jobs at the time," said Yandall.
Yandall said many of her neighbors at Palolo Valley Homes are also on SNAP. Another resident said he is now actively trying to get in the program – now that it's been extended.
"The cost of living, food and everything in the store is going up now. We're going to do need some help. It'll make life a little easier," said Winfield Mike, Palolo Valley Homes resident.
Last month, more than 93,000 Hawaii families used their SNAP benefits card.
Governor David Ige announced the state of Hawaii is still in need of disaster emergency relief due to the pandemic. He said in a statement:
"Without additional support from SNAP, families may experience food insecurity, which poses a threat to the health, safety and welfare of our communities and constitutes this emergency declaration. The Department of Human services remains committed to providing food security for our vulnerable community members."
DHS distributed more than $470 million through the SNAP Emergency Supplement payments since 2020.