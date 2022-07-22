 Skip to main content
Gov. Ige extends SNAP program and many residents say this is a big help

PALOLO, HAWAII (KITV4) - Governor David Ige signed a third emergency order to continue the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program also known as SNAP stating that many residents are still recovering from the pandemic.

Pito Yandall, a Palolo Valley Homes resident, said she is ecstatic the SNAP program has been extended – and will continue to help people like her. she said she is on the program for life because she is disabled and on a fixed income.

